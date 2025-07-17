Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 9,580.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

