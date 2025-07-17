Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $277,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $7,844,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

