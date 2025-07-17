Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Jeffrey Bluestone Sells 5,000 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

