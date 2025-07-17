Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Jeffrey Bluestone Sells 5,000 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Free Report) Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

