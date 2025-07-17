Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431,717 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $36,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,940. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of G stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

