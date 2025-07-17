FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Stake Lessened by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average is $115.35. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 438.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In related news, COO David Moreno bought 6,580 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 231,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,969,441.55. This represents a 2.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 3,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.54 per share, with a total value of $283,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,318,688.08. This trade represents a 0.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

