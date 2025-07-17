FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

