Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.4% of Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $431.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.49. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $432.76. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

