Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.9% of Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after buying an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after buying an additional 774,664 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after buying an additional 714,849 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

