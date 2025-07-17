Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,575,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25,555.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,433,000 after buying an additional 985,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,608,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,318,000 after buying an additional 918,559 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 671,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after buying an additional 501,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,073,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $721,452,000 after buying an additional 371,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3%

NSC opened at $260.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $258.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.55.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

