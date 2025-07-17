Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 219,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.6%

FNV stock opened at $156.16 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

