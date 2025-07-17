Forum Financial Management LP Sells 221 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $116.43 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

