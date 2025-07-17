Forum Financial Management LP Has $74.54 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,040 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $74,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 278,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 205,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $621,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $68.16.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

