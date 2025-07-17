Forum Financial Management LP Has $3.68 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.52 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

