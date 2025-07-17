Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,496 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,829 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.5% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 31.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of ORCL opened at $241.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $677.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $244.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 445,366 shares of company stock valued at $84,784,653. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.54.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

