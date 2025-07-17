Forum Financial Management LP Grows Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 56,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

