Forum Financial Management LP Buys 32,194 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,194 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,010,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,044,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,104,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,563,000 after acquiring an additional 410,077 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,451,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,022,000 after acquiring an additional 342,866 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,999,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after acquiring an additional 211,597 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,094,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

