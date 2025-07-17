Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 21,918 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGLT opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

