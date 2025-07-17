Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 3,209 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2%

UNH stock opened at $292.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.35.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

