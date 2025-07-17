Fortis Group Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,878 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS opened at $99.25 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.99 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.29.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

