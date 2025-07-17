Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 970 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

