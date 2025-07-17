Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 6,038 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.7%

MOH opened at $216.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.64. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $210.50 and a 52 week high of $365.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Baird R W cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.57.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

