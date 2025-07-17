Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up about 1.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $14,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.68, for a total value of $7,997,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,841.68. The trade was a 83.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $6,515,149.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,870,209. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,780 shares of company stock worth $89,493,752. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $189.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $198.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -824.81 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NET. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.32.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

