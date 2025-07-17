Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,250.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,228.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,056.00. The company has a market capitalization of $532.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,669.34. This represents a 96.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,500.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,233.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.