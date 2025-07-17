Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.53.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8%

TXN stock opened at $216.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.45 and a 200-day moving average of $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

