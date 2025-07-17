Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 1,411 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $471,189,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4%

HD opened at $357.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.