Financial Alternatives Inc Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Alternatives Inc decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $483.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

