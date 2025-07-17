Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $471,258,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,606,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35,500.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,406,000 after acquiring an additional 446,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,928,000 after acquiring an additional 404,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,925,000 after acquiring an additional 222,713 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.94.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $286.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.66. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

