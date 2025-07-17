Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for REPX Q2 Earnings

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a report released on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $157,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 414,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,321.40. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,600. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

