Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Upgraded at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
Equinox Gold is a growth-focused gold producer operating entirely in the Americas, with projects in Canada, the USA, Mexico and Brazil. Equinox Gold has seven operating mines and a clear path to achieve more than one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects.
