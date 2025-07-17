Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Upgraded at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.16. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.18 and a 1-year high of C$10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.97.

Equinox Gold is a growth-focused gold producer operating entirely in the Americas, with projects in Canada, the USA, Mexico and Brazil. Equinox Gold has seven operating mines and a clear path to achieve more than one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects.

