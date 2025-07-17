EMX Royalty Q2 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of EMX Royalty from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 2.6%

EMX stock opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$310.64 million, a PE ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.10.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

