Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $3.03 Million Position in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 770.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 93.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Qiagen Stock Up 1.8%

QGEN stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 121.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Qiagen N.V. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $483.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Qiagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.