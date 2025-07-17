Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.78 Million Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Asset Value Investors Ltd purchased a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,872,000. Corvex Management LP grew its position in IAC by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after acquiring an additional 920,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,817,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in IAC by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,719,000 after acquiring an additional 483,613 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IAC by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 357,442 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on IAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

IAC Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.