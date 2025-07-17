Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 15,532 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,532 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin Electric worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $695,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Franklin Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 60.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $2,131,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,000. The trade was a 51.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,402 shares of company stock worth $8,529,908 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

