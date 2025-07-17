Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 12,050.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 81.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 1,044.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 223.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $113.43.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.95 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.58%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,406.40. This represents a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,199.84. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

