Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 1,463 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,393 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

