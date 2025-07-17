Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,216. This trade represents a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ORLY opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $97.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

