Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.57 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 434,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.8%

CLF stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

