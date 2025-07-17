Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.04 Million in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 261,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.25% of Hut 8 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 178,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

In related news, insider Victor Semah sold 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $147,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $203,807.10. The trade was a 41.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 11,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $174,558.13. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,104.07. This represents a 35.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.12.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of HUT opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. Hut 8 Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

