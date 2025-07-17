Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,779 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of Associated Banc worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $36,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,798,000 after buying an additional 1,444,068 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 11.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.86 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. This represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

