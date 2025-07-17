Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 74,033 Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CMC stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Commercial Metals Company has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.26%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

