Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 56,138 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,138 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Alkermes worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Alkermes by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.53 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

