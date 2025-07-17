Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 15th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that primarily sell products or services through digital platforms rather than brick-and-mortar outlets. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growth of online retail driven by rising internet adoption, evolving logistics, and changing consumer behaviors. Prominent examples include Amazon, Alibaba, and Shopify. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.57. 6,497,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,073,482. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $762.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $88.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,941. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $9.13 on Tuesday, hitting $1,048.44. 146,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,655. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,062.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,037.04. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

Featured Articles