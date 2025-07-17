EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 211.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 31.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,121,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $165.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.25.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

