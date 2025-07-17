Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 197,115 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.