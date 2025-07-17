Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $119.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

