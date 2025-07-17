Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.0%

SYK opened at $390.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

