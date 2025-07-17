Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Stake Raised by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 92,944 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $112.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.56. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $126.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.04.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

