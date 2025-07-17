Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Shares Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 2,298.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MSFU opened at $51.17 on Thursday. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of -2.33.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.3739 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

