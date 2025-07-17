Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 36,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 17,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.18.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

