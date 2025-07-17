DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

DHT Dividend Announcement

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHT

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.